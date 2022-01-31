ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark accepted a plea of guilty from Ronald Scott on January 27, 2022, for knowingly robbing a commercial establishment and knowingly brandishing a firearm in furtherance of that crime. A grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri previously indicted Scott in August 2020. Judge Clark set sentencing for May 10, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, on September 18, 2019, Scott and his co-defendant robbed the McDonald's Restaurant located at 1119 North Tucker, Saint Louis, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri. Scott, a former employee from this McDonald’s location, brandished a pistol in commission of the robbery. Both suspects were wearing masks and one was wearing a grey backpack.

Article continues after sponsor message

Scott and his co-defendant left the McDonald's in a silver Chevrolet Impala. A few days after the armed robbery, the silver Chevrolet Impala was stopped by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers. Officers discovered McDonald's hats and a McDonald's paycheck stub addressed to Scott in the Impala.

Additional investigative measures to include forensic analysis of items seized from the vehicle lead to the subsequent identification and arrest of Scott.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

More like this: