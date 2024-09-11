ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued “at large” charges on suspect Dominic Stidmon, 21 years of age, of the 4000 block of Russell Boulevard in St Louis, Missouri 63110, for Murder Second Degree, Robbery First Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Stidmon was taken into custody on September 10, 2024, in Topeka, Kansas. A booking photo of Stidmon is attached. Stidmon is being held without bond in Kansas.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant and Victim had arranged for Defendant to buy marijuana from the victim. During the transaction, the victim was shot and killed. The victim's marijuana was stolen. The defendant was identified through phone records as having communicated with the victim to purchase the marijuana. Shell casings found at the scene ballistically matched shell casings recovered from a residence that is associated with the defendant.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Topeka, Kansas, Police Department was instrumental in the arrest of Stidmon. We appreciate their collaboration in getting this violent criminal into custody.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling this investigation.