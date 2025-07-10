ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Steven Martin, Jr., 18 years of age, of St. Louis, for Murder 1st Degree, three counts of Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Subsection 9 - Shoot At/From Motor Vehicle at Person, Motor Vehicle or Building, Resulting in Death or Injury, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution.

Martin is being held on $750,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement for Martin reads: On May 31, 2025, St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons were requested to investigate a road rage homicide that occurred at or near the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road. Police investigation revealed that the Defendant, identified as Steven Martin, shot multiple rounds out of his vehicle into victims' vehicle. Victim vehicle was occupied by Caleb Matlock and victim #2. Caleb Matlock was struck in the chest and succumbed to his injuries soon after.

Police investigation revealed that this incident occurred on a County Road in the middle of the afternoon, on a Saturday. This incident occurred near North County Fire and Rescue. Law enforcement obtained surveillance video at the Fire Station, which captured the shooting.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis County Police said surveillance shows the victim vehicle approaching and coming to a stop at a red light.

"Next, Defendant's vehicle comes to a stop next to victim's vehicle at which time immediately multiple shots are fired into victim's vehicle from Defendant's vehicle," the St. Louis County Police said.

"During the investigation, Defendant was positively identified. In a post Miranda interview, Defendant, Steven Martin, admitted to the shooting in a recorded interview. Defendant admitted to knowing the vehicle was occupied by a male and female and that following the shooting, defendant took substantial steps to alter his vehicle by painting the rims, removing the dealership decal and the license plate bracket. Defendant admitted that he never observed a firearm in victims' possession. Investigation confirmed victims did not possess any weapons."

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: