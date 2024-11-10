ALTON - A man from St. Louis has been charged with sharing a sexual image of a victim without their consent.

Melvin J. Harry, 56, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of Nonconsensual Dissemination of a Sex Image, a Class 4 felony.

On Aug. 8, 2024, Harry allegedly disseminated a sexually exposing image of a 46-year-old victim. A description of the charge states the victim was identifiable from the image.

Harry reportedly received the image under circumstances in which a reasonable person would understand the photo “was to remain private” and that “the victim has not consented to the dissemination.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Harry, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

