ST. LOUIS — Approximately 3,200 machinists represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 voted Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, to reject Boeing’s latest five-year contract proposal. The strike has lasted for nearly three months.

The vote, held Sunday morning following days of renewed negotiations mediated by a federal official, ended with 51% of union members opposing the offer and 49% in favor. The contract included 24% wage increases, a $4,000 ratification bonus, and $3,000 in restricted stock units vesting over three years. However, many union members said the offer did not meet expectations, particularly compared to contracts at other Boeing facilities.

IAM District 837 has been on strike for 79 days, during which members have been without pay or healthcare benefits, according to union statements. The union expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing’s insistence on a five-year contract term, arguing the fifth year added no additional value.

Boeing expressed disappointment with the outcome of the vote but noted the narrow margin.

Deborah VanNierop, global media relations for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said after the union's decision: “The union’s statement is misleading since the vote failed by the slimmest of margins, 51% to 49%. With the close result and the increased interest we’re hearing from teammates who want to cross the picket line, it’s clear many understand the value of our offer.” She added that Boeing is moving forward with contingency plans to support its customers.

The strike and contract dispute highlight ongoing tensions between Boeing and its St. Louis machinists, who build advanced military aircraft and systems used by U.S. servicemembers and allies. The IAM represents roughly 600,000 active and retired members across various industries in North America.

The union also objected to initial contract language that would have allowed managers and non-union workers to perform union work during the first 30 days after returning and the threat of termination for members who did not immediately return, though Boeing later agreed to remove that language and delay the return-to-work date to Nov. 3, 2025.

In a message to members, the IAM District 837 bargaining committee stated the company’s offer lacked meaningful improvements in retirement security, ratification bonuses, and top-of-scale wage growth. The union also referenced a previously passed pre-ratified offer in September, which it said Boeing ignored.

“These are not replaceable jobs,” the union message said. “Our members deserve to be treated with the same respect and value that Boeing gives to every part of the so-called ‘One Boeing’ family the company always talks about.”

