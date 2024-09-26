ST. LOUIS — In 2022, St. Louis won a competitive search to retain and expand Procter & Gamble’s existing home products facility at 169 E. Grand Ave. Earlier this month, representatives from St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership (STL Partnership) joined Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and P&G’s leadership to celebrate the company’s $180 million expansion, which will result in the creation of new jobs at the 17-acre North St. Louis campus where the company produces Cascade, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Febreze products.

In collaboration with Missouri Department of Economic Development and STL Partnership, through the Port Authority, SLDC supported P&G with access to economic development incentives. The Port Authority issued $180 million in industrial revenue bonds to help fund the expansion as part of an incentive package that provides a sales tax exemption for construction materials and a personal property tax abatement for purchasing new equipment. P&G’s investment in St. Louis is expected to create approximately 100 additional jobs at an average annual wage of $65,000 and retain 530 existing jobs.

“We need strong partnerships with businesses who see the same prosperous future for St. Louis that we do,” said Mayor Jones. “When P&G chose North St. Louis City as the site for their new Collaboration Center, we worked with them to develop an agreement that strengthens our city, our public school system, and our residents.”

“Helping to ensure P&G continues to grow in St. Louis is a huge win for our city and region,” said SLDC’s President & CEO, Neal Richardson. “Key to this win was regional collaboration to provide an incentive package and a jobs program that connects P&G with more employees from the City of St. Louis. We are optimistic about P&G’s future in St. Louis and the employment opportunities that will accompany its growth.”

Daniel Palop Rabat, Plant Manager for P&G St. Louis said “P&G is proud to be part of the St. Louis community. This expansion marks a significant milestone as we approach our 100th anniversary in 2027. With state-of-the-art automation and increased production capacity, we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This investment not only enhances our operational efficiency but also creates new job opportunities, boosting the local economy. We look forward to continued growth and collaboration in St. Louis.”

“As an organization, we are constantly striving to help companies retain and expand their business here in St. Louis,” said Rodney Crim, CEO and president of STL Partnership. “We are proud to have contributed to this project as P&G continues to be an essential part of the St. Louis region’s economy.”