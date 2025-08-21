City of St. Louis Launches Landlord Inventory Survey to Help Tornado-Impacted Residents Find Rental Units

Survey now open for landlords to list vacant rental units and build citywide housing inventory. Partners to support with resources and housing placement.

ST. LOUIS—To increase access to safe and affordable housing for residents impacted by the May 16 tornado, the City of St. Louis Recovery Office, in partnership with the City’s Community Development Administration, is launching a new initiative aimed at connecting landlords with residents in need of housing. The landlord inventory survey comes as part of the commitment to supporting city residents impacted by the May 16 tornado in finding housing and ultimately staying in St. Louis.

“Finding intermediate and long-term housing for impacted residents remains a top priority for the Recovery Office, and landlords play a critical role”, said Julian Nicks, chief recovery officer for the City of St. Louis.

The City is seeking to identify landlords interested in offering rental accommodations to residents impacted by the May 16 tornado. By partnering with the City’s landlord inventory survey, landlords can help meet the needs of these often underserved populations while benefiting from various resident housing assistance programs and City programs to bring more vacant units online.

The inventory of available units generated through this effort will be shared with the landlord inventory survey partners, including the United Way, American Red Cross, St. Louis Metro Housing Collective. St. Patrick’s Center, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Metro Housing Collective, Housing Authority, Continuum of Care, Urban League, STL Housing Search, Housing Options Provided for the Elderly (Hope House), Home Screen by Tower Grove CDC, Gateway180, and others as we work to rehouse survivors of the May 16 tornado in stable housing while longer-term housing repair is underway.

The landlord inventory survey also asks landlords to consider offering features that cater to the unique needs of these residents, such as accessible units for seniors or units that can accommodate larger families. To express interest in participating, landlords and property managers should please visit: www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/recovery/tornado-2025/housing/landlord-survey/

