ST. LOUIS - This is information about today's Live Film Discussion as part of the St. Louis Jewish Film Fest.

*Live Film Discussion*The Spy Behind Home Plate

Wednesday, November 11, 7 p.m.

Free of charge

Led by Aviva Kempner, writer, director and producer of The Spy Behind Home Plate.

The Spy Behind Home Plate

USA • English

Director: Aviva Kempner

Documentary: 101 minutes

Tickets: $14

Trailer: https://youtu.be/O_rQixY-sQI

An unknown Jewish hero…

Here is the first feature-length documentary to tell the real story of Morris “Moe” Berg, the enigmatic and brilliant Jewish baseball player turned spy. Berg played in the major leagues during baseball’s Golden Age in the 1920s and 1930s. But few people know that he also worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), spying in Europe and playing a prominent role in America’s efforts to undermine the German atomic bomb program during WWII. His life is explored through rare historical footage and photographs as well as interviews with an All-Star roster of celebrities from the world of sports, spycraft and history.

The St. Louis Jewish Film Festival

