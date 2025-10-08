ST. LOUIS - The pedestrian bridge spanning Forest Park Parkway and the MetroLink tracks in northeast Forest Park is closed effective Wednesday, Oct. 1, following a recent vehicle collision that damaged the bridge’s superstructure. The City of St. Louis Board of Public Service ordered the permanent closure after an engineering inspection determined the structure was unsafe and should be removed.

Demolition of the low-clearance bridge is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Monday, Oct. 13, at 6 a.m. During this period, sections of Forest Park Parkway will be temporarily closed to traffic. Westbound lanes will be closed between Kingshighway Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue, while eastbound lanes will be closed from Union Boulevard to Kingshighway.

With the bridge out of service, pedestrians are advised to use alternate crossings within Forest Park. These include the Grand Drive overpass accessible from West Pine Drive and a route via Kingshighway and Hospital Drive, which passes the Glade construction site. When the Glade project is completed in late 2026, a new ADA-accessible pedestrian path will open from Kingshighway to Steinberg Rink.

The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever will collaborate on a study to assess pedestrian connectivity and recommend improvements to access other areas of Forest Park from the northeast section affected by the bridge closure. Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detours during the demolition period.

