ST. LOUIS - In addition to other services, the American Red Cross is now providing financial assistance to qualifying individuals whose homes were impacted by the May 16th tornadoes. To qualify, an individual’s home must have been classified by Red Cross as having sustained major damage or was completely destroyed.

Red Cross teams have been assessing damage to homes across the Greater St. Louis area to make these determinations.

Everyone whose home was damaged is asked to go to www.redcross.org/gethelp to review the information about qualifications and to fill out the online form.

For those who qualify to receive assistance, Red Cross will send personalized text messages and emails or call with instructions on how to access financial assistance. To receive the assistance, individuals must respond to the text, email or phone call. For questions regarding this process, call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Numerous additional Red Cross services are available to those impacted by the tornado including shelters, and distribution of meals and emergency clean up supplies.

Distribution of meals and emergency supplies to the St. Louis community

Red Cross is coordinating closely with community partners and has delivered emergency supplies to local organizations to distribute including Urban League and 4theVille.

Shelters:

Four shelters remain open in Greater St. Louis for those affected by the tornado. More than 250 people stayed in the four shelters overnight Monday.

Shelters are located at the following sites and all have availability:

Friendly Temple Outreach Center, 6356 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., St. Louis, MO 52 people stayed overnight Monday

12th & Park Recreation Center, 1410 S. Tucker Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63104 Article continues after sponsor message 119 people stayed overnight

Refresh Community Church: 829 N. Hanley Rd, St Louis, MO 63130 53 people stayed overnight

Peter and Paul Community Services (Garfield Building) 2612 Wyoming, St. Louis MO 63118: 23 people stayed overnight



Additional shelters will be opened as needed.

Individuals displaced by the tornado are encouraged to come to the shelters for water, meals, snacks and a safe place to stay overnight. Trained Red Cross volunteers are available to offer disaster mental health and health care services to help those at the shelters. The American Red Cross disaster health staff can also help to replace lost prescription medications and prescription glasses and talk through health needs.

How you can help:

For individuals wishing to assist the Red Cross in responding to community disasters, a financial donation is best. This allows the Red Cross to be flexible in using the funds to directly address the needs of those affected.

To donate, call 1-800 RED CROSS or donate online at www.redcross.org/donate.

Volunteers are also needed to respond to disasters and support many other aspects of the Red Cross mission.

To volunteer to assist the Red Cross in responding to disasters, go to www.redcross.org/volunteer.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

