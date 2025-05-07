ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A fatal motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles occurred Tuesday evening in the 3200 block of Baumgartner Road near Blackforest Drive, St. Louis County police said.

Officers from the South County Precinct responded to the scene at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and found the crash had resulted in serious injuries to an adult female occupant of one of the vehicles. She was transported to a local hospital but later died from her injuries, according to the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives, who are leading the investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and authorities have not released additional details at this time. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

More like this: