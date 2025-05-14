ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 24-year-old Jullian Boling on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention following a high-speed police pursuit on May 12.

Boling, who resides on the 8300 block of Washington Street in St. Louis, faces the charges after officers observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Chambers Road exceeding the 35 mph speed limit by reaching speeds over 60 mph. The vehicle, which lacked a front license plate, was seen weaving from the right lane into the center turn lane to bypass traffic.

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued to speed past numerous vehicles and pedestrians. The vehicle was later identified as wanted through a license plate reader system. On May 13, officers located the vehicle parked in front of a Conoco gas station at Bellefontaine Road and Chambers Road. When an officer approached, Boling was found in the back seat, with no one in the driver’s seat.

Boling denied driving the vehicle during the May 12 incident. However, he is currently on bond and GPS monitoring placed him in the vicinity of the attempted stop and subsequent fleeing. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond with no 10% option.

The investigation is being conducted by officers from the St. Louis County Police Department’s North County Precinct.

Charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.