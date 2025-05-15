ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Cedric Gerald, a 48-year-old former principal at Westview Middle School in St. Louis County, faces nine criminal charges related to sexual misconduct involving minors, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Gerald, who has served as principal since 2023, was arrested and is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond without the option of a 10% payment.

Gerald has been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18 years of age, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, attempted statutory sodomy – person less than 14 years of age, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first-degree harassment, sexual contact with a student, and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Office said there may be additional victims due to the extent of Gerald’s interaction with students, so the investigation continues.

The charges were filed on May 14, 2025.

After the announcement of charges, the Riverview Garden School District issued the following statement:

"On May 14, 2025, the District received notice that Dr. Cedric Gerald was charged with committing serious offenses, at least some of which involve District students. Dr. Gerald is currently in the custody of law enforcement authorities and has resigned from his position with the District.

"When the District became aware of the initial allegations, the District promptly notified Children’s Division and law enforcement. Dr. Gerald was placed on administrative leave and never returned to District property. The District has actively been working with Children’s Division and law enforcement regarding the incident. The District wants to acknowledge the bravery of our students and staff members who came forward with information regarding this matter.

"Given the sensitive nature of this situation, we cannot comment in detail about the allegations as personally identifiable student information is confidential under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act ('FERPA') and District policy.

"Our Board of Education’s policies set forth high standards of expected staff conduct. All employees also participate in annual training regarding appropriate conduct towards students, including recognizing and maintaining professional boundaries.

"The District conducts thorough background checks on all new employees, which includes a Missouri Highway Patrol and FBI criminal background check. Pursuant to the restrictions placed on the District when receiving criminal background checks, we cannot release information regarding any particular background check received. The District is also enrolled in the Missouri Rap Back program operated by the Missouri Highway Patrol, which provides automatic notifications to the District if an employee is arrested for a criminal offense in Missouri.

"At all times, our District’s top and most important priority is to provide the best education possible for our students in a safe and secure environment. Our District is acting, and will continue to act, in accordance with its policies to address this matter and to maintain the safe educational environment that our community expects. We appreciate the patience of our school community as we move through this difficult situation. To the extent District families or students need additional support during this time, the District is providing access to additional counselors and social workers on site at Westview Middle School through the remainder of the school year.

"Finally, should any members of our community have specific concerns about Dr. Gerald’s conduct with their children, they should contact the Superintendent at 314-869-2505, Tammy Vega from Children’s Division at 314-605-0618, or Detective Belcher of the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400."

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

