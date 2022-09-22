ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has announced that on Thursday it issued warrants on Tony Martin, 22, of the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard in St. Louis, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

Tony MartinThe deceased in the homicide has been identified as Christy Martin, 50, of the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard in St. Louis. Martin is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office's probable cause statement reads: The defendant is the son of Christy Martin. On this day (9/21/2022), the defendant was carrying a firearm around their home. They were arguing while putting groceries away. Christy Martin touched the defendant’s arm so that he would turn around. When he turned around he shot Christy Martin once in the chest with a Glock Model 19 .9-mm firearm. When the police arrived, they seized the weapon, one shell casing, and one projectile. Martin was deceased when the police arrived.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Charges Issued for Stealing $25,000 or More
2 days ago
Charges Issued for Assault Motivated By Discrimination - 4th Degree
Feb 24, 2025
Pedestrian Struck, Killed At South Broadway Avenue At Horn Avenue
Mar 27, 2025
Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
Apr 3, 2025
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Push For Hearing On Ed Martin’s U.S. Attorney Nomination
Apr 2, 2025

 