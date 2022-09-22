ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has announced that on Thursday it issued warrants on Tony Martin, 22, of the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard in St. Louis, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

The deceased in the homicide has been identified as Christy Martin, 50, of the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard in St. Louis. Martin is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office's probable cause statement reads: The defendant is the son of Christy Martin. On this day (9/21/2022), the defendant was carrying a firearm around their home. They were arguing while putting groceries away. Christy Martin touched the defendant’s arm so that he would turn around. When he turned around he shot Christy Martin once in the chest with a Glock Model 19 .9-mm firearm. When the police arrived, they seized the weapon, one shell casing, and one projectile. Martin was deceased when the police arrived.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: