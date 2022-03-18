ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Dennis Dewrock, 29 years of age, of the 1900 block of Glatt Drive in Arnold, Missouri 63010, for two counts of Stealing $750 or More, one count of Property Damage 1st Degree, one count of Attempted Stealing $750 or More, and one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. A mugshot of Dewrock is attached. Dewrock is being held on a $75,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Dewrock reads: In the early morning hours of December 12, 2021, several related incidents on Lemay Ferry Road were reported to St. Louis County Police. The wheels and tires from a 2012 GMC Yukon (valued at a total of $3,840) were stolen from a business at 745 Lemay Ferry Road (Count 1) by a man driving a red Dodge Ram truck. At 762 Lemay Ferry Road, an attempt was made to steal a trailer belonging to that business at that location. The trailer (valued at $2,500) was hitched to a red Dodge Ram pickup, which pulled the trailer through the lot, scraping the side of a 2008 Ford F-250 belonging to the same business and causing damage in excess of $1,600 (counts 2 and 3). The trailer was then left at the business and the Dodge Ram drove away. At 237 Lemay Ferry Road, a trailer valued at $2,000 was attached to the same Dodge Ram truck and driven away from a business at that location. All of the incidents were captured on surveillance video, and the same truck was involved in all three incidents. Defendant was identified from the video.

Several months later (3/13/2022), the theft of a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 was reported from a location in Lemay (600 block of Ripa Avenue W). The following day, St. Louis Metropolitan Police observed the stolen S-10 in the 5200 block of Louisiana. They pursued the vehicle through St. Louis and into St. Louis County. The driver of the truck, later identified as the Defendant, abandoned the truck at 816 Karlsruhe Place in St. Louis County and was arrested by SLMPD after a brief foot pursuit. He told the SLMPD officers he had been given the truck by a friend and was told “don’t get caught, you know it’s a box”. Defendant was subsequently interviewed by St. Louis County Police but declined to make any statements.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property are leading the investigation.

