ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, June 10, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Roy Jones, 19 years of age, of the 2100 block of Sun Valley Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, and Xavier Boyd, 18 years of age, of the 6300 block of Lalite Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for two counts of Robbery First Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Mugshots of Jones and Boyd are attached. Each are being held on $50,000 bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for both defendants reads: Victim #1 (Counts 1 and 2), a U.S. Postal Service employee, reported that he was preparing to open a mailbox at the intersection of Sunswept Park Court and Springtime Lane when he was approached by a light-skinned black male displaying a handgun. The man demanded the key Victim #1 uses to open the mailbox and Victim #1 handed it over. The man got into the passenger seat of a black Volkswagen SUV which drove away. Shortly thereafter, another USPS employee, Victim #2 (counts 3 and 4) was approached by a black male matching the same description who emerged from a black Volkswagen SUV while he was delivering mail to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Greenway Manor Drive (a short distance from the previous robbery).

The man displayed a handgun that was tucked in his waistband and demanded the key which Victim #2 had placed in the keyhole of the mailbox. Victim #2 turned over the key and the man got back into the SUV. St. Louis County Police located the suspect vehicle a few miles away and arrested the defendants after they fled from the vehicle on foot. Defendant Boyd (the driver of the vehicle) had a black Glock 9mm pistol in his possession when he was arrested. Two other guns were found inside the vehicle, along with both of the keys that had been stolen from the victims. Both victims were brought to the scene and identified Defendant Jones as the person who had robbed them of their keys. Defendants declined to make any statements following their arrest.

Article continues after sponsor message

These alleged crimes against federal employees could also subject the defendants to federal prosecution.

The information regarding the robberies is below.

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a robbery of a postal employee in the area of Sunswept Park Drive and Springtime Lane.

Also, on June 9, 2022, at approximately 12:42 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a robbery of a postal employee in the 600 block of Greenway Manor Drive.

Responding officers to each robbery discovered a postal employee had been robbed at gunpoint by two black males in a black Volkswagen SUV. A short time later, officers in the area spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The Volkswagen failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Volkswagen was involved in a single car crash at New Halls Ferry Road and Lindbergh Boulevard. Two suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase. No injuries occurred to the suspects nor the victims, however, one officer suffered minor injuries during the foot pursuit.

More like this: