ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday April 23, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Leon Russell, 29 years of age, of the 1100 block of Laredo Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63138, for three counts of Assault Second Degree, Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle First Degree, and Driving while Suspended. A mugshot of Russell is attached. Russell is being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Russell reads: On or about April 22, 2022, St. Louis County Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Defendant because it was reported stolen. The vehicle Defendant was driving was stolen the night before in an armed robbery in the City of St. Louis. Defendant immediately accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to flee from the officers. Defendant evaded spike strips and continued at a high rate of speed, traveling the wrong way down roadways into oncoming traffic, running red lights and ignoring stop signs. The Defendant exited west bound Interstate 270 at Florissant and ran into a vehicle stopped at a red light occupied by Victim #1 and Victim #2, a two year old child, resulting in serious injuries to both Victim #1 and Victim #2. Defendant lost control of the vehicle after hitting Victim #1 and hit another car driven by Victim #3 before coming to a stop. Victim #1, Victim #2, and Victim #3 all suffered serious physical injuries as a result. Defendant admits to knowing the vehicle was stolen and fleeing from the police. Defendant admits knowing his driver’s license was suspended. The Defendant has been identified as the person committing the offenses.

Both Victim #1 and Victim #2 remain hospitalized with critical injuries.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

