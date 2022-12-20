ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, December 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspects Keyshaun Carmel, 20 years of age, of the 400 block of Northridge Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, for Resisting Arrest and Tampering and with a Motor Vehicle Second Degree, and Khalub Perkins, 18 years of age, of the 400 block of Northridge Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle Second Degree.

Booking photos of Carmel and Perkins are included. Carmel is being held on $25,000 cash only, no 10% bond. Perkins is being held on $10,000 cash only, no 10% bond. A 16-year-old juvenile was charged in St. Louis County Family Court with Resisting Arrest and Tampering First Degree.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Carmel reads: The defendant was the backseat passenger of a gray in color, 2020 Acura MDX, a motor vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Kirkwood, Missouri on December 12, 2022, per Kirkwood police. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and the defendant did not have permission from the vehicle's owner to be in the vehicle. The vehicle fled the police and ultimately crashed.

Once the vehicle crashed, the defendant fled on foot while brandishing a firearm. The defendant later discarded the firearm which was recovered by police and confirmed as stolen. The defendant confessed to knowing that the car was stolen and running from the police while carrying a firearm. At the time of the defendant's arrest, the stolen vehicle fled the police and caused a multi-vehicle crash, and there were eight additional firearms in the vehicle at the time of his arrest, three of which were confirmed stolen.

The probable cause statement for Perkins reads: The defendant was the front seat passenger of a gray in color, 2020 Acura MDX, a motor vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Kirkwood, Missouri on December 12, 2022, per Kirkwood police.

Article continues after sponsor message

The vehicle was confirmed stolen and the defendant did not have permission from the vehicle's owner to be in the vehicle. The defendant is currently out on bond for Tampering 1st Degree re: 22SL-CR07404. Further at the time of the arrest, the stolen vehicle fled the police and caused a multi-vehicle crash. Upon his arrest, the defendant was in possession of a loaded Glock semiautomatic pistol on his person which is a violation of his current bond, and there were eight additional firearms in the vehicle at the time of his arrest, three of which were confirmed stolen.

Below is a summary of the incident:

On December 15, 2022, at 3:30 PM, St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a motor vehicle which had been reported stolen. Detectives had information leading them to believe the occupants of the vehicle were wanted for various violent felonies. Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3100 block of Wismer Avenue. The vehicle refused to stop and detectives pursued the vehicle to Interstate I-70 near St. Charles Rock Road where the suspects crashed into three vehicles.

One individual in a vehicle struck by the suspects was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.

St. Louis County Bureau of Drug Enforcement detectives are leading this investigation.

More like this: