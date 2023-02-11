ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, February 10, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Cherelle Nolan, 32 years of age, of the 10400 block of Count Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree. A booking photo of Nolan is attached. Nolan is being held on $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Cherelle NolanPlease note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about February 1, 2023, Defendant exposed 1-year-old Harmony Baker to Fentanyl causing her death. Defendant admitted that she has an addiction to Fentanyl and is the only person in the house who uses Fentanyl.

On February 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for an infant not breathing in the 10400 block of Count Drive. Arriving officers located an unresponsive, 1-year-old female victim, not breathing. Officers initiated CPR on the child and the child was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Nolan is Baker’s mother.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

