ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Michelle Royal, 39 years of age, of the 700 block of Redwing in Florissant, Missouri 63031, for two counts of Hindering Prosecution. Royal was arrested on October 25, 2022. A Mugshot of Royal is attached. Royal is being held on $30,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On May 29, 2022, two juvenile suspects escaped confinement from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. Early the next morning, one of the juvenile suspects called a subject requesting to be picked up from their location. A subject responded to the location and was observed on video providing them with transportation and firearms. Upon an arrest of the subject, he made statements incriminating the Defendant, the mother of one of the juvenile suspects, in providing similar assistance.

On August 4, 2022, Detectives obtained a search warrant for historical telecommunication records for Defendant’s cellular phone. Further investigation showed Defendant’s cellular phone number was associated with an active Cash App account. Detectives subsequently obtained records associated with that account. Those records revealed on May 30, 2022, the Defendant activated a phone number associated with a phone she or another individual had provided to the juvenile suspect. Also on May 30, 2022, the Defendant’s cellular device traveled to an area co-located with the cellular devices of one of the juvenile suspects.

On May 31, 2022, the Defendant’s cellular phone received two incoming calls from the juvenile suspect while she was on duty as a Corrections Officer at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Approximately one minute after the second call, the Defendant transferred money via Cash App to a subject who was co-located with the juvenile suspect. There were subsequently numerous contacts between Defendant and the juvenile suspect over a period of approximately 7 days, before the juvenile suspect was apprehended in connection with a vehicular hijacking in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Fugitive Affairs are leading this investigation.

Additional information will be disseminated when it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

