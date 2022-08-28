ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, August 26, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a summons in lieu of arrest on suspect Johnathan Cunningham, 36 years of age, of the 11900 block of Villa Dorado Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63146, for Stealing $750 or More.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: The Defendant has worked as a Lieutenant for the St. Louis County Police Department (SLCPD) since March of 2022. Prior to that, Lt. Cunningham was a patrol officer for SLCPD beginning June of 2008 rising to the rank of Sergeant on April of 2017.

Beginning June 1, 2022, it was determined through investigation that Lt. Cunningham worked secondary employment for Hudson Services who provides security services for Spire utility company on the following dates and times:

06/01/22 from 6:30 am till 10:30 am

06/20/22 from 6:30 am till 10:30 am

06/27/22 from 6:30 am till 10:30 am

06/30/22 from 6:31 am till 11:01 am

07/15/22 from 7:00 am till 3:00 pm

07/21/22 from 6:30 am till 10:30 am

07/22/22 from 7:01 am till 3:00 pm

07/29/22 from 7:00 am till 3:00 pm

08/03/22 from 10:33 am till 2:30 pm

08/04/22 from 6:31 am till 10:30 am

08/09/22 from 10:30am till 2:30 pm

Through various records and investigations, determined via logins, radio responses, detachments, and GPS coordinates, Lt. Cunningham also worked for SLCPD in his official capacity as a Lieutenant on the above referenced dates and times. This type of work arrangement was not pre-approved by Lt. Cunningham’s superiors and is contrary to Departmental General Order #17-15, section VI, subsection B, sub-subsection 12. Upon cross-referencing Lt. Cunningham’s working hours for secondary employment he also claimed to work 50.5 hours in his official capacity with the SLCPD at a rate of $47.01 per hour. Total loss to SLCPD for work claimed but not performed is $2,374.01.

