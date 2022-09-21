ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard in the City of Northwoods which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On September 21, 2022, at 10:47 AM, City of Northwoods police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard. Responding officers located an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Northwoods Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives who are now leading the investigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting to be the result of a domestic incident. A suspect is in custody.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: