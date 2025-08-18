ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Carrington Lane.

Officers from the South County Precinct responded at 4:28 p.m. Aug. 17, 2025, to a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Derrick Merit, a resident of the 200 block of Carrington Lane in St. Louis.

A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is being held by St. Louis County Family Court on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the ongoing investigation.

