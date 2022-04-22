ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Road which resulted in life-threatening injuries to an adult female and a two-year-old male.

On April 22, 2022, at approximately 8:46 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct observed a red Dodge 2-door sedan in the area of northbound Riverview Boulevard and Interstate 270. The Dodge Charger had been reported as taken in a carjacking overnight in the City of St. Louis. The police officer, in a marked police unit, attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the Dodge. The Dodge failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Stop sticks were deployed, however, they were unsuccessful in stopping the Dodge. Eventually, the Dodge was traveling southbound on West Florissant Avenue and struck a black Hyundai 4-door sedan that was turning westbound onto Hudson Road from northbound West Florissant Avenue. The Hyundai was forced into a utility pole and was quickly engulfed in flames. A female and a two-year-old male were ejected from the vehicle.

The Dodge continued southbound on West Florissant Avenue, spinning, and striking a white Oldsmobile traveling northbound on West Florissant Avenue. The Dodge then came to rest with the suspect being arrested on the scene.

The female driver of the Hyundai and the two-year-old boy were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. I have no updates on their conditions at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the Oldsmobile was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect suffered no apparent injuries but was taken to an area hospital per Department policy.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: