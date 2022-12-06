ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect in the photos shown here.

St. Louis County Police said at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, the suspect in the attached photos is believed to have carjacked an individual with a white Toyota Prius at the Circle K located at 5253 Mattis Road.

The suspect was armed, police said.

Contact St. Louis County Police Criminal Investigations - 314-615-5400 or the Anonymous Tips Line - 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) with any information.

