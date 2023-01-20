ST. LOUIS - The critical incident briefing for the officer-involved shooting below which occurred on December 7, 2022, in the City of Maryland Heights can be found at https://youtu.be/37RW6rrsHlk.

St. Louis County Public Information Officer Adrian Washington said the critical incident briefing is intended to show information about the officer-involved shooting. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

As part of St. Louis County Police's transparency policy, the video is released to show the incident, evidence and St. Louis County Police's response to the situation, Washington said.

"Because the investigation is ongoing the information is to show what we know up to this point," Officer Washington said.

The deceased in the incident has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48 years of age, of the 400 block of Lanning Lane in Rolla, Missouri 65401.

The incident occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 7, 2022. Detectives from the City of Maryland Heights Police Department were searching for a suspect in the area of 13857 Riverport Drive. The suspect was wanted in relation to several criminal incidents in various area jurisdictions.

Detectives had information the suspect was in the area. Detectives observed the suspect, a 48-year-old male, exit an area business. The suspect walked to the parking lot on the west side of the building. Detectives approached the suspect, giving commands in an attempt to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect did not comply, and instead charged at the detectives with an edged weapon in his hand. One detective fired his department-issued firearm, striking the suspect and stopping the threat.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The City of Maryland Heights detective involved in this incident is 46 years of age with 14 years of law enforcement experience.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

