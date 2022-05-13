ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a child shot in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk which resulted in injury to a 3-year-old girl.

On May 13, 2022, at approximately 8:17 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk. Officers located a child suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting appears to be accidental at this time.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

