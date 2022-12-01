ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive which resulted in the death of a child.

On November 12, 2022, at 2:22 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a sick case in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive. Responding officers located an unconscious female child. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has been identified as LilinnaLeak, 21 months of age, of the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in Florissant, Missouri, 63033.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Amanda Tufts, 35 years of age, of the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child - First Degree - Death of a Child and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating a Substantial Risk – First Degree. A booking photo of Tufts is attached. Tufts is being held without bond.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect James Collins, 25 years of age, of the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – First Degree – Death of a Child and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating a Substantial Risk – First Degree. A booking photo of Collins is attached. Collins is being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Tufts reads: On November 12, 2022, patrol officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive for a sick case. Upon arrival, they discovered a toddler-age female inside the residence in medical distress. The child was transported to a hospital, and upon arrival, a drug screening was conducted, which was positive for fentanyl. The child was pronounced deceased at 7:03 p.m. During detectives’ investigation, they discovered a large amount of drug paraphernalia and powder residue throughout the home, as well as capsules. They also discovered firearms in the home. The Defendant subsequently made incriminating statements relating to the death of the child, including that she had knowledge that the child ingested fentanyl, and intentionally did not seek medical attention for the child. Additionally, another toddler-age child who resided in the home was exposed to controlled substances and paraphernalia located throughout the home as well as firearms.

The probable cause statement for Collins reads: On November 12, 2022, patrol officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive for a sick case. Upon arrival, they discovered a toddler-age female inside the residence in medical distress. The child was transported to a hospital, and upon arrival, a drug screening was conducted, which was positive for fentanyl. The child was pronounced deceased at 7:03 p.m.

During detectives’ investigation, they discovered a large amount of drug paraphernalia and powder residue throughout the home, as well as capsules. They also discovered firearms in the home. The Defendant subsequently made incriminating statements relating to the death of the child, including that he had knowledge that the child ingested fentanyl, and intentionally did not seek medical attention for the child. Additionally, another toddler-age child who resided in the home was exposed to controlled substances and paraphernalia located throughout the home as well as firearms.

The second child was evaluated by medical professionals and is in good health.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

