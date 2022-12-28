ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On December 27, 2022, at 3:12 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service regarding persons shot in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive. Arriving officers located an adult female and an adult male in a vehicle in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The female was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Byrom Donald; 19 years of age, of the 9500 block of Riddle Court in St. Louis, Missouri 63132.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

