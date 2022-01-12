ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department West County Precinct Officers are currently investigating a single-car fatal motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of South Mason Road.

At 7 a.m. on January 12, 2022, St. Louis County Police Officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for service for a single motor vehicle crash in the 1600 block of South Mason Road.

Upon arrival responding officers located an adult male, lying in the grass and unresponsive.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the vehicle to have driven off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in the process which resulted in the driver, being ejected from his vehicle. Officers determined at the scene the male to be deceased.

There was no criminal involvement in this crash. The driver appears to have had a medical emergency.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

