ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer Brewington, who was found in her backyard on Wintergreen Drive. The incident, which is being treated as a possible electrocution, occurred early on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at 12:16 a.m. regarding a possible electrocution in the 3000 block of Wintergreen Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered Brewington near electrical lines and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to preliminary reports, Brewington was assessing potential damage in her backyard when she encountered the electrical line.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing, and authorities have stated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

