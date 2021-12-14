ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Ferguson which resulted in the death of an adult male in the 600 block of Tiffin Avenue.

On December 12, 2021, at approximately 8:37 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers responded to a call for service for an officer in need of aid call in the 600 block of Carson Road in the City of Ferguson. Ferguson Police Officers were requesting assistance after shots were fired at a police officer responding to a call for service for a flourishing of a weapon in that area.

Responding officers began searching for the suspect and set up a perimeter in the area. Four police officers encountered the suspect in the 600 block of Tiffin Avenue. The suspect began firing at the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Officers involved are 33 years of age with 9 years of law enforcement experience and 29 years of age with 7 years of law enforcement experience. The North County Police Cooperative Officers involved are 26 years of age with 2 years of law enforcement experience and 40 years of age with 16 years of law enforcement experience.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident

