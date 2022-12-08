ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at 13857 Riverport Drive in the City of Maryland Heights which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On December 7, 2022, at 4:19 PM, Detectives from the City of Maryland Heights Police Department were searching for a suspect in the area of 13857 Riverport Drive. The suspect was wanted in relation to several criminal incidents in various area jurisdictions. Detectives had information the suspect was in the area. Detectives observed the suspect, a 48-year-old male, exit an area business. The suspect walked to the parking lot on the west side of the building. Detectives approached the suspect, giving commands in an attempt to take the suspect into custody. The suspect did not comply, and instead charged at the detectives with an edged weapon in his hand. One detective fired his department-issued firearm, striking the suspect and stopping the threat.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The City of Maryland Heights detective involved in this incident is 46 years of age with 14 years of law enforcement experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: