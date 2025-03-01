ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 10100 block of Maraldo Place in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors that resulted in the death of an adult male.



At 8:22 p.m., on February 28, 2025, police officers from the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 10100 block of Maraldo Place. An adult male suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

