ST. LOUIS - A robbery suspect was shot and killed at an ATM location in the 600 block of Greenway Chase Drive in St. Louis County at 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct immediately responded the shooting crime scene.

The St. Louis County Police said it appears two suspects attempted to rob a technician servicing the ATM at this location. During the robbery, one of the suspects was shot. That individual was conveyed to a local hospital for life-saving treatment where he was pronounced deceased.

One suspect is at large and left the scene in a motor vehicle. The victim of the robbery remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains very active at this time. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

