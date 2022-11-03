ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash in the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road that resulted in the death of a teenage male.

On November 2, 2022, at 3:58 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road. Arriving officers located two vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Kia Forte was northbound in the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis.

The driver of the Kia Forte was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The Hyundai Genesis had two occupants. The driver left the scene of the accident. The passenger, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

