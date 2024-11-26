ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of Cedar Bluff Drive, resulting in the death of an adult male.

Police officers from the West County Precinct responded to a welfare check at 1:11 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered the male victim suffering from injuries inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities have a person of interest in custody as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing. Additional details will be released as they become available.

The St. Louis County Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 636-529-8210. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: