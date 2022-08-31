ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 9700 block of Portage Drive in Moline Acres which resulted in the death of an adult male and gunshot injuries to a second adult male.

On August 30, 2022, at 8:01 PM, Moline Acres police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. Responding officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Both males were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The deceased has been identified as Jerusal Cooper, 46 years of age, of the 9700 block of Portage Drive in Moline Acres, Missouri 63136.

The second male is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting to be the result of an altercation between the two males who were shot. Detectives are not seeking additional suspects.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

