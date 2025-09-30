ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 34-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, Sept. 27, 2025, near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Northport Hills Drive, according to St. Louis County Police.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded at 2:37 a.m. Sept. 27. 2025, to a reported motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found the woman with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

The victim was identified as Ciera Steele of the 9100 block of Mill Pass Lane in St. Louis.

Police said no witnesses came forward, and the vehicle or vehicles involved did not remain at the scene.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

