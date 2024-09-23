ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tragic accident on Schuetz Road at Millstone Campus Drive has left an adult female dead, prompting an investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives.

The deceased has been identified as Tiffanee Swanson, 50 years of age, of the 2300 block of Buller Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63114.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at approximately 9:26 a.m., officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call reporting a person struck near the intersection of Schuetz Road and Millstone Campus Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was crossing Schuetz Road when she was struck. The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement officials.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. "Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available," stated a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department.

Individuals with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators.