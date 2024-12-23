ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash at North Hanley Road and St. Charles Rock Road that resulted in the death of an adult male. The deceased has been identified as Jordan Faulkner, 31 years of age, of the 7500 block of Mallard Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63133.

At 4:03 a.m., St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle crash at N. Hanley Road and St. Charles Rock Road. Officers located a male inside a vehicle that was on fire.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling in an unknown direction when it struck a pole and overturned. The vehicle then caught on fire. An adult female was able to exit the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The adult male was extricated and transported to an area hospital for lifesaving treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

