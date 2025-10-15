Article continues after sponsor message

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning, Oct. 15, 2025, in the 8300 block of Eaton Place.

Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded at 3:13 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation in the area. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains active.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), where a reward may be available. Additional details will be released as they become available.

