ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive which resulted in the death of an adult female.

On May 17, 2022, at approximately 5:25 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a call for service for shots fired in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive. Arriving officers were fired upon by a male suspect who then fled the area in a white Chevrolet Impala. Officers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes, ending at Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road where the suspect turned the gun on himself. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

One officer was injured due to glass breaking in the patrol unit when the officer was fired upon by the suspect. The officer was treated by EMS on the scene. No officers were struck by gunfire.

