ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — The St. Louis County Police Department identified Keshon Parker, 21, of Florissant, Mo., as the victim in a homicide that occurred May 14, 2025, in the 1100 block of Rio Street.

Police responded at 1:20 p.m. on May 14 to a report of a shooting in the area. Officers found Parker with life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No suspects are currently in custody.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are actively investigating the case. Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), with the possibility of a reward.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

