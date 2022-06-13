ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a murder/suicide in the 300 block of Shepley Drive which resulted in the deaths of two teenage males.

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 9:33 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for shots fired as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of Shepley Drive. Responding officers located two males suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Both later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Tadarious Jackson, 19 years of age. The deceased victim has been identified as Quintez Robinson, 15 years of age. Both resided in the 100 block of Windsgate in Covington, Georgia 30016. Mr. Jackson and Mr. Robinson were cousins.

The incident occurred in the rear yard of a residence on Shepley.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect, a male approximately 19 years of age, shot the victim, a male approximately 15 years of age, then turned the gun on himself. It is unknow at this time what led to the shooting.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

