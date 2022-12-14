ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Hershel Perkins, 60 years of age, of the 1200 block of Scott Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

On December 13, 2022, at 9:36 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for an assault in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. Responding officers located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

