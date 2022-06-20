ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On June 20, 2022, at approximately 7:10 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting was a result of a domestic incident.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

