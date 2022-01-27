ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Ferguson which resulted in two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers being injured by gunfire and the death of an adult male in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

At 1:15 p.m. on January 26, 2022, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers in full uniform and marked patrol units responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court. Upon arrival, officers observed a white Toyota 4Runner wanted relative to a recent homicide that occurred in St. Louis City.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled from the officers. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and it came to a stop at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

The occupants of the 4Runner fled on foot. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers exited their police units and were subsequently fired upon by at least one suspect. Two officers were injured by the gunfire. Officers returned fire, striking that suspect.

The two injured officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One officer received life-threatening injuries. The second officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both officers remain hospitalized.

The suspect struck by gunfire was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. That suspect later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A long gun and pistol were recovered from the scene.

Aside from the suspect who was shot, two additional suspects were taken into custody by additional responding officers after a foot pursuit.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers involved in this incident are 28 years of age with 2.5 years of law enforcement experience, 25 years of age with 3.5 years of law enforcement experience, and 21 years of age with 1.5 years of law enforcement experience.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

