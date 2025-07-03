ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 44-year-old Alton woman who died early Tuesday morning, July 1, 2025, after her vehicle struck a guardrail on Interstate 64.

Eileen Campbell, a resident of the 200 block of Madison Avenue, was driving a 2025 Honda CRV westbound near Big Bend Boulevard at approximately 12:40 a.m. when her vehicle went off the road and collided with the guardrail, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report.

Emergency responders from the Richmond Heights Fire Department transported Campbell to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.