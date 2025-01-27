ST. LOUIS COUNTY:??On Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued?charges?on suspect Tawiand Cleafton, 31 years of age, of the 10100 block of Baron Drive Avenue, St Louis, Missouri, 63136, for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, and two counts of Domestic Assault. A booking photo of Cleafton is attached. Cleafton is being held on $500,000 bond.

??

Please note,?charges?are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.?

Article continues after sponsor message

?

The probable cause statement?for the Failure to Register as a Sex Offender reads:? The Defendant is required to register because he plead guilty to attempted forcible rape in 2013 under Chapter 566, RSMo, an unclassified felony. He established residency in St. Louis County and was arrested for domestic violence charges. The Defendant was incarcerated on those charges and released from incarceration on November 4, 2024. He was required to register with the Sex Offender Registration Office within 3 days of release. The Defendant failed to do so and is not compliant as of the issuance of this case.

The probable cause statement?for Abuse or Neglect of a Child and two counts of Domestic Assault reads:? ES and defendant are in a relationship and have a child in common. Defendant pled guilty and is on probation. They have a child who was born in October of 2024. On this date, January 19, 2025, the defendant assaulted ES while ES was holding the baby, ZC. When defendant pulled ES forcefully off the bed, ZC falls to the floor and hits her head. The defendant proceeds to kick and punch ES repeatedly. Neighbors call the police. Police observe many visible injuries to ES. A few days later, ZC develops a black eye and is taken to Cardinal Glennon hospital. ZC is diagnosed with a brain bleed and is still admitted to the hospital.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling this investigation.?

More like this: